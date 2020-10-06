69.6 F
The Unprecedented Rise of Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

By Tony Cross
0
64

Tony Cross

Rollins Inc. (ROL) shares are trading at higher $55.68 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $48.33.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $57.16 and the low is $30.72. Over the last 52 weeks, ROL is up 61.79% while the S&P 500 is up 15.43%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

ROL booked profit margins of 10.10%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 26.00%, and its Return on Assets is 12.00%. All told, it is clear that, ROL needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. ROL has a short ratio of 8.09 and outstanding shares of 327.76M.

Company Outlook

ROL has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.65. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as ROL has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Rollins Inc. ROL has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, ROL represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Rollins Inc. ROL is now commanding a market cap of 18.03B and a float of 159.90M. ROL is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of ROL stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

