Opinion

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) is Holding Steady

By Sarah Mendoza
Sarah Mendoza

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) shares are trading at higher $141.55 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $138.95.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $150.22 and the low is $65.56. Over the last 52 weeks, VMC is down -3.75% while the S&P 500 is up 15.43%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

VMC booked profit margins of 12.60%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 11.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.80%. All told, it is clear that, VMC needs to be on your watchlist.

VMC has a short ratio of 3.04 and outstanding shares of 132.55M.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. VMC has a short ratio of 3.04 and outstanding shares of 132.55M.

Company Outlook

VMC has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 4.74. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as VMC has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Vulcan Materials Company VMC has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, VMC represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Vulcan Materials Company VMC is now commanding a market cap of 18.42B and a float of 131.70M. VMC is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of VMC stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in VMC, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


