Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why

By Tony Cross
Tony Cross

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) shares are trading at lower $11.30 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $12.21.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $18.85 and the low is $7.86. Over the last 52 weeks, HST is down -32.56% while the S&P 500 is up 14.28%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, HST reported a profit of $-353.0 million. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. also saw revenues decrease to $103.0 million. In addition, HST has free cash flow of -$315.0 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$184.0 million which compares well with its peers.

HST booked profit margins of 2.50%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 1.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.70%. All told, it is clear that, HST needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when HST reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. HST has a short ratio of 3.82 and outstanding shares of 705.10M.

Company Outlook

HST has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 7.48 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.12. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as HST has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. HST has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, HST represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. HST is now commanding a market cap of 7.86B and a float of 696.85M. HST is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of HST stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in HST, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


