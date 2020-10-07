60.1 F
Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Finding Zero Support

Gene Daniel

Infosys Limited (INFY) shares are trading at lower $13.89 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $12.97.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $14.20 and the low is $6.76. Over the last 52 weeks, INFY is up 23.03% while the S&P 500 is up 14.28%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

INFY booked profit margins of 18.40%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 26.90%, and its Return on Assets is 18.80%. All told, it is clear that, INFY needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when INFY reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. INFY has a short ratio of 5.70 and outstanding shares of 4.24B.

Company Outlook

INFY has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 8.54 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.55. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as INFY has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Infosys Limited INFY has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, INFY represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Infosys Limited INFY is now commanding a market cap of 59.62B and a float of 4.20B. INFY is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of INFY stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in INFY, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


