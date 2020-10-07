66.1 F
Opinion

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

By Gene Daniel
123

Gene Daniel

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) shares are trading at lower $3.81.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $8.55 and the low is $1.71. Over the last 52 weeks, LTBR is down -49.60% while the S&P 500 is up 14.28%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

LTBR Return on Equity (ROE) is -48.00%, and its Return on Assets is -46.00%. All told, it is clear that, LTBR needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when LTBR reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. LTBR has a short ratio of 0.11 and outstanding shares of 3.96M.

Company Outlook

LTBR has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.17 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -2.80. Lightbridge Corporation LTBR also noted assets of $19.07 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as LTBR has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Lightbridge Corporation LTBR has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, LTBR represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Lightbridge Corporation LTBR is now commanding a market cap of 14.82M and a float of 3.93M. LTBR is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of LTBR stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in LTBR, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


