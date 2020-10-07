Mind Medicine Inc (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) is on a Remarkable Run

Over the past week, Mind Medicine Inc (OTCMKTS:MMEDF), a company involved with developing psychedelic based medicines, has been in focus in the OTC markets. This week, the company came into focus yet again after it announced that it has partnered with NYU Langone Medical Center, by way of which Mind Medicine will launch a training program for psychedelic therapies and medicines.

Latest Milestones

Mind Medicine (MMEDF) made a funding commitment to NYU Langone Medical Center which will help in establishing the training program. It should be noted that NYU Langone Medical Center is one of the leading medical academic centers in the United States and this partnership is a significant development for Mind Medicine.

The partnership makes a lot of sense considering the fact that NYU Langone Health and NYU Grossman School of Medicine have been two of the well-known research institutions involved in psychedelic based therapies and medicines. By way of this partnership, Mind Medicine aims to hire and train more professionals to research the possibilities of psychedelic based medicines and therapies.

Earlier on in September, it emerged that Mind Medicine is considering the option of uplisting to NASDAQ. The aim of such an uplisting is to get access to a larger pool of investors and an uplisting to the NASDAQ Capital Market is a move that could help the company in accomplishing that.

To that end, Mind Medicine has already submitted an application to NASDAQ and listed the subordinate voting shares. However, bear in mind that there is going to be extensive regulatory scrutiny into the company before it can be listed on NASDAQ.

It’s also worthwhile to point out that there is no guarantee that NASDAQ is going to grant the uplisting request from Mind Medicine. The company has appointed the services of Canaccord Genuity Corp as the financial advisor for this possible uplisting to NASDAQ.