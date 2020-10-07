Rolls-Royce Holding (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Rebounds This Week: Will it Sustain?

British jet engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce Holding PLC ADR (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) has been in the news in recent days owing to significant developments regarding its plans to raise further capital amidst a sharp downturn in the jet engine space.

Major Triggers

The company had announced that in order to strengthen its financial position, it was going to raise as much as 3 billion pounds through a rights issue and another 1 billion pound by way of a bond offering. Rolls Royce had been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic and back in August, it had reported a loss of as much as 5.5 billion loss in the first half of 2020.

Earlier this week, the company announced that it is going ahead with a meeting with the existing fixed income investors regarding a bond offering. According to the announcement made by Rolls Royce, the bonds are going to mature in 2026 and 2027. In its statement, the company stated that through this bond offering and the rights issue, the company is going to raise capital to ‘enhance its financial resilience’.

(RYCEY 10-Day Chart- Updated)

In the statement, Rolls Royce added that the capital raise will not only help in reducing leverage in its balance sheet but will also give it a certain leeway in terms of its existing liquidity. The news has been well received by investors and the stock rallied by as much as 40% after having hit its lowest in 52 weeks.

As far as the rights issue is concerned, Rolls Royce is going to issue as many as 6.44 billion shares for 32 pence each.

In this regard, it is also important to mention that on September 30 it emerged that Rolls Royce had knocked back offers from the sovereign wealth funds of Singapore and Kuwait for a significant stake in the company. The company was not keen to dilute its own stake by as much as 500 million pounds.