Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) shares are trading at lower $0.99 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $1.29 and the low is $0.35. Over the last 52 weeks, UEC is up 0.54% while the S&P 500 is up 14.28%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, UEC reported a profit of $0.84 million. Uranium Energy Corp. also saw revenues increase to $3.16 million. In addition, UEC has free cash flow of -$10.42 million as of 04-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$2.69 million which compares well with its peers.

UEC Return on Equity (ROE) is -23.40%, and its Return on Assets is -17.10%. All told, it is clear that, UEC needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. UEC has a short ratio of 15.17 and outstanding shares of 183.90M.

Company Outlook

UEC has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.96 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.09. Uranium Energy Corp. UEC also noted assets of $93.65 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as UEC has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Uranium Energy Corp. UEC has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, UEC represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Uranium Energy Corp. UEC is now commanding a market cap of 199.84M and a float of 182.97M. UEC is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in UEC, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.