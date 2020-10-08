68.5 F
Investor Confidence is Falling for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

By Tomas Scott
Tomas Scott

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) shares are trading at lower $6.52 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $10.79.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $19.36 and the low is $1.85. Over the last 52 weeks, GOL is down -58.07% while the S&P 500 is up 18.10%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, GOL reported a profit of $-167.4 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. also saw revenues decrease to $66.74 million. In addition, GOL has free cash flow of $52.66 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$96.72 million which compares well with its peers.

GOL booked profit margins of -37.90%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 41.90%, and its Return on Assets is -27.60%. All told, it is clear that, GOL needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. GOL has a short ratio of 3.16 and outstanding shares of 144.12M.

Company Outlook

GOL has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -4.64. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. GOL also noted assets of $2.75 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as GOL has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. GOL has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, GOL represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. GOL is now commanding a market cap of 912.08M and a float of 78.10M. GOL is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of GOL stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in GOL, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


