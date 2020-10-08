Investor Confidence is Rising for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) shares are trading at higher $0.59 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $6.41 and the low is $0.51. Over the last 52 weeks, PEI is down -88.54% while the S&P 500 is up 18.10%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, PEI reported a profit of $-14.73 million. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust also saw revenues decrease to $56.77 million. In addition, PEI has free cash flow of -$38.28 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $17.16 million which compares well with its peers.

PEI booked profit margins of -18.00%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -13.60%, and its Return on Assets is -2.30%. All told, it is clear that, PEI needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. PEI has a short ratio of 10.89 and outstanding shares of 77.27M.

Company Outlook

PEI has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.70. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as PEI has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, PEI represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI is now commanding a market cap of 48.56M and a float of 65.44M. PEI is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in PEI, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.