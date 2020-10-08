55.3 F
Friday, October 9, 2020
Wall Street Daily

Is Now the Time to Invest in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)?

By Tomas Scott
Tomas Scott

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD) shares are trading at higher $35.74.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $38.00 and the low is $8.17. Over the last 52 weeks, LSPD is up 20.09% while the S&P 500 is up 18.10%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. LSPD has a short ratio of 27.48 and outstanding shares of 91.65M.

Company Outlook

LSPD has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as LSPD has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Lightspeed POS Inc. LSPD has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, LSPD represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Lightspeed POS Inc. LSPD is now commanding a market cap of 3.28B and a float of 79.33M. LSPD is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of LSPD stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in LSPD, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


