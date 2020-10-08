Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) shares are trading at higher $24.33 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $25.85.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $40.32 and the low is $10.91. Over the last 52 weeks, SNV is down -26.30% while the S&P 500 is up 18.10%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, SNV reported a profit of $376.57 million. Synovus Financial Corp. also saw revenues increase to $451.57 million. In addition, SNV has free cash flow of -$903.18 million as of 06-2020.

SNV booked profit margins of 19.60%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 8.70%, and its Return on Assets is 0.80%. All told, it is clear that, SNV needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. SNV has a short ratio of 2.73 and outstanding shares of 147.29M.

Company Outlook

SNV has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 2.55. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as SNV has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Synovus Financial Corp. SNV has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, SNV represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Synovus Financial Corp. SNV is now commanding a market cap of 3.44B and a float of 145.13M. SNV is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in SNV, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.