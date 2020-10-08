63.8 F
Opinion

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

By Gene Daniel
Gene Daniel

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) shares are trading at higher $17.41 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $23.13.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $23.38 and the low is $5.00. Over the last 52 weeks, UNFI is up 145.21% while the S&P 500 is up 18.10%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, UNFI reported a profit of $1.47 billion. United Natural Foods Inc. also saw revenues increase to $7.69 billion. In addition, UNFI has free cash flow of $283.97 million as of 07-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $249.31 million which compares well with its peers.

UNFI booked profit margins of -1.00%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -24.10%, and its Return on Assets is -3.50%. All told, it is clear that, UNFI needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. UNFI has a short ratio of 8.21 and outstanding shares of 54.66M.

Company Outlook

UNFI has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -5.68. United Natural Foods Inc. UNFI also noted assets of $7.59 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as UNFI has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, United Natural Foods Inc. UNFI has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, UNFI represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

United Natural Foods Inc. UNFI is now commanding a market cap of 950.06M and a float of 54.05M. UNFI is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of UNFI stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in UNFI, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


