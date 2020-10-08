63.8 F
The Unprecedented Rise of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

By Ramona Zimmerman
Ramona Zimmerman

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) shares are trading at higher $201.40 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $199.38.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $231.36 and the low is $124.60. Over the last 52 weeks, ECL is up 6.20% while the S&P 500 is up 18.10%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, ECL reported a profit of $1.05 billion. Ecolab Inc. also saw revenues increase to $2.69 billion. In addition, ECL has free cash flow of $508.0 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $338.6 million which compares well with its peers.

ECL booked profit margins of -6.50%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -10.80%, and its Return on Assets is -4.20%. All told, it is clear that, ECL needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. ECL has a short ratio of 2.87 and outstanding shares of 288.20M.

Company Outlook

ECL has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 4.50. Ecolab Inc. ECL also noted assets of $18.08 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as ECL has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Ecolab Inc. ECL has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, ECL represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Ecolab Inc. ECL is now commanding a market cap of 57.19B and a float of 283.82M. ECL is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of ECL stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in ECL, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Previous articleThe Forecast Just Changed on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)
Next articleThe Rejuvenation of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

