Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) shares are trading at lower $37.69 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $67.68.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $125.00 and the low is $37.50. Over the last 52 weeks, ICPT is down -34.29% while the S&P 500 is up 18.03%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, ICPT reported a profit of $75.37 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. also saw revenues increase to $77.25 million. In addition, ICPT has free cash flow of -$114.23 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$43.37 million which compares well with its peers.

ICPT Return on Assets is -47.50%. All told, it is clear that, ICPT needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. ICPT has a short ratio of 7.70 and outstanding shares of 32.96M.

Company Outlook

ICPT has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -10.36. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. ICPT also noted assets of $637.49 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as ICPT has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. ICPT has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, ICPT represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. ICPT is now commanding a market cap of 1.27B and a float of 27.80M. ICPT is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in ICPT, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.