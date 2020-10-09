QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) is Holding Steady

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) shares are trading at higher $1.05 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $4.80 and the low is $0.26. Over the last 52 weeks, QEP is down -66.35% while the S&P 500 is up 18.03%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, QEP reported a profit of $-112.5 million. QEP Resources Inc. also saw revenues decrease to $120.6 million. In addition, QEP has free cash flow of -$21.4 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $38.2 million which compares well with its peers.

QEP booked profit margins of 15.70%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 5.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. All told, it is clear that, QEP needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. QEP has a short ratio of 0.95 and outstanding shares of 242.30M.

Company Outlook

QEP has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.65. QEP Resources Inc. QEP also noted assets of $5.47 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as QEP has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, QEP Resources Inc. QEP has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, QEP represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

QEP Resources Inc. QEP is now commanding a market cap of 252.90M and a float of 219.68M. QEP is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in QEP, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.