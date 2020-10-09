The Rejuvenation of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) shares are trading at lower $51.98 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $54.40.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $53.63 and the low is $17.02. Over the last 52 weeks, SWTX is up 175.03% while the S&P 500 is up 18.03%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

SWTX Return on Equity (ROE) is -21.70%, and its Return on Assets is -21.00%. All told, it is clear that, SWTX needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. SWTX has a short ratio of 10.41 and outstanding shares of 41.95M.

Company Outlook

SWTX has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.60. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. SWTX also noted assets of $301.02 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as SWTX has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. SWTX has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, SWTX represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. SWTX is now commanding a market cap of 2.24B and a float of 32.80M.

Disclosure: we hold no position in SWTX, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.