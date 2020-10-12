54.6 F
Is Now the Time to Invest in KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR)?

By Tomas Scott
Tomas Scott

KBR Inc. (KBR) shares are trading at higher $24.37 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $30.22.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $31.92 and the low is $12.00. Over the last 52 weeks, KBR is up 1.25% while the S&P 500 is up 18.28%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, KBR reported a profit of $142.0 million. KBR Inc. also saw revenues increase to $1.39 billion. In addition, KBR has free cash flow of $146.0 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $46.0 million which compares well with its peers.

KBR booked profit margins of -0.50%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -1.70%, and its Return on Assets is -0.60%. All told, it is clear that, KBR needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. KBR has a short ratio of 5.24 and outstanding shares of 142.00M.

Company Outlook

KBR has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.51 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.21. KBR Inc. KBR also noted assets of $5.01 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as KBR has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, KBR Inc. KBR has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, KBR represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

KBR Inc. KBR is now commanding a market cap of 3.36B and a float of 141.02M. KBR is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of KBR stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in KBR, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


