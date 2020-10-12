Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) on the Path to Profitability

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) shares are trading at higher $8.73 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $6.35.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $10.63 and the low is $3.32. Over the last 52 weeks, SAND is up 47.72% while the S&P 500 is up 18.28%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, SAND reported a profit of $7.6 million. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. also saw revenues increase to $18.73 million. In addition, SAND has free cash flow of $27.49 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $13.15 million which compares well with its peers.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. SAND has a short ratio of 0.80 and outstanding shares of 191.01M.

Company Outlook

SAND has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.13 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.04. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND also noted assets of $607.47 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as SAND has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, SAND represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND is now commanding a market cap of 1.67B and a float of 188.50M. SAND is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

