Is Now the Time to Invest in Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)?

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) shares are trading at higher $60.05 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $52.72.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $56.20 and the low is $30.00 while the S&P 500 is up 18.95%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, FOUR reported a profit of $32.3 million. Shift4 Payments Inc. also saw revenues increase to $141.8 million. In addition, FOUR has free cash flow of $1.6 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$57.0 million which compares well with its peers.

FREE CONFIDENTIAL REPORT 3 Stocks Set To Soar By October 1st, 2020 SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

Find out when FOUR reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. FOUR has a short ratio of 1.48 and outstanding shares of 80.42M.

Company Outlook

FOUR has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.78 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Shift4 Payments Inc. FOUR also noted assets of $1.01 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as FOUR has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Shift4 Payments Inc. FOUR has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, FOUR represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Shift4 Payments Inc. FOUR is now commanding a market cap of 4.61B and a float of 27.83M. FOUR is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of FOUR stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in FOUR, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.