Investor Confidence is Falling for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) shares are trading at lower $17.39 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $23.59.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $20.92 and the low is $12.43. Over the last 52 weeks, TAK is up 0.81% while the S&P 500 is up 18.31%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, TAK reported a profit of $5.24 billion. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited also saw revenues increase to $7.46 billion. In addition, TAK has free cash flow of $1.14 billion as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $2.87 billion which compares well with its peers.

FREE CONFIDENTIAL REPORT 3 Stocks Set To Soar By October 1st, 2020 SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

Find out when TAK reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. TAK has a short ratio of 2.11 and outstanding shares of 3.13B.

Company Outlook

TAK has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.81. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited TAK also noted assets of $117.31 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as TAK has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited TAK has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, TAK represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited TAK is now commanding a market cap of 54.36B and a float of 3.13B. TAK is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of TAK stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in TAK, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.