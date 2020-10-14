64.1 F
Is Now the Time to Invest in Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN)?

By Tomas Scott
Tomas Scott

Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) shares are trading at lower $0.45 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $0.90 and the low is $0.35. Over the last 52 weeks, PTN is down -44.93% while the S&P 500 is up 18.31%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

PTN Return on Equity (ROE) is -25.30%, and its Return on Assets is -24.50%. All told, it is clear that, PTN needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. PTN has a short ratio of 6.91 and outstanding shares of 235.39M.

Company Outlook

PTN has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.10. Palatin Technologies Inc. PTN also noted assets of $85.05 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as PTN has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Palatin Technologies Inc. PTN has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, PTN represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Palatin Technologies Inc. PTN is now commanding a market cap of 103.49M and a float of 221.15M. PTN is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of PTN stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in PTN, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


