The Rejuvenation of BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

By James Hudson
James Hudson

BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) shares are trading at lower $2.72 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $6.14 and the low is $2.07. Over the last 52 weeks, BGCP is down -50.55% while the S&P 500 is up 18.31%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, BGCP reported a profit of $63.41 million. BGC Partners Inc. also saw revenues increase to $519.09 million. In addition, BGCP has free cash flow of $22.7 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $101.62 million which compares well with its peers.

BGCP booked profit margins of 1.10%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 3.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.40%. All told, it is clear that, BGCP needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when BGCP reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. BGCP has a short ratio of 4.70 and outstanding shares of 360.61M.

Company Outlook

BGCP has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.06. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as BGCP has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, BGC Partners Inc. BGCP has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, BGCP represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

BGC Partners Inc. BGCP is now commanding a market cap of 1.00B and a float of 288.22M. BGCP is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of BGCP stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in BGCP, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


