64.1 F
New York
Thursday, October 15, 2020
type here...
Opinion

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) is Holding Steady

By Sarah Mendoza
0
129

Must read

Opinion

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)

Gene Daniel - 0
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) shares are trading at lower $20.07 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current...
Read more
Opinion

Is Now the Time to Invest in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)?

Sarah Mendoza - 0
The Unilever Group (UL) shares are trading at higher $63.19. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year...
Read more
Opinion

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Gene Daniel - 0
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) shares are trading at higher $0.56 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. To add more color...
Read more
Opinion

Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) on the Path to Ruin

Gene Daniel - 0
Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) shares are trading at lower $18.56. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year...
Read more
Sarah Mendoza

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) shares are trading at lower $20.08 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price target stands at $21.91.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $37.13 and the low is $13.73. Over the last 52 weeks, TRIP is down -41.64% while the S&P 500 is up 18.31%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, TRIP reported a profit of $49.0 million. TripAdvisor Inc. also saw revenues increase to $59.0 million. In addition, TRIP has free cash flow of -$184.0 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$132.0 million which compares well with its peers.

TRIP booked profit margins of -9.40%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -8.70%, and its Return on Assets is -4.50%. All told, it is clear that, TRIP needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when TRIP reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. TRIP has a short ratio of 5.24 and outstanding shares of 134.00M.

Company Outlook

TRIP has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.79. TripAdvisor Inc. TRIP also noted assets of $2.25 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as TRIP has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, TripAdvisor Inc. TRIP has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, TRIP represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

TripAdvisor Inc. TRIP is now commanding a market cap of 2.68B and a float of 95.58M. TRIP is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of TRIP stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in TRIP, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
147
Previous articleVornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst
Next articleInspyr Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:NSPX) Extends Rally, Then Crashes

Latest article

Opinion

Inspyr Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:NSPX) Extends Rally, Then Crashes

Tony Cross - 0
Whenever a pharmaceutical or biotech company makes a breakthrough with regards to cancer treatment, it's almost certain to have a positive effect...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Is Now the Time to Invest in Palatin Technologies Inc. (AMEX:PTN)?

Tomas Scott - 0
Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) shares are trading at lower $0.45 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. To add more color...
Read more
Sector News

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (NYSE:AFI) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

Stephen - 0
Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI) shares are trading at higher $4.23 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Opinion

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) is Holding Steady

Sarah Mendoza - 0
TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) shares are trading at lower $20.08 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price target...
Read more
Investing

Investor Confidence is Falling for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Robyn Ryan - 0
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) shares are trading at lower $17.39 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation