Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) Finding Zero Support

Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) shares are trading at lower $30.52 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price target stands at $30.50.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $30.72 and the low is $19.75. Over the last 52 weeks, WMGI is up 50.34% while the S&P 500 is up 18.31%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, WMGI reported a profit of $101.23 million. Wright Medical Group N.V. also saw revenues increase to $129.96 million. In addition, WMGI has free cash flow of -$50.12 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$2.5 million which compares well with its peers.

WMGI booked profit margins of -16.60%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -15.50%, and its Return on Assets is -5.30%. All told, it is clear that, WMGI needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. WMGI has a short ratio of 17.20 and outstanding shares of 128.92M.

Company Outlook

WMGI has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.84. Wright Medical Group N.V. WMGI also noted assets of $2.56 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as WMGI has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Wright Medical Group N.V. WMGI has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, WMGI represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Wright Medical Group N.V. WMGI is now commanding a market cap of 3.96B and a float of 128.12M. WMGI is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in WMGI, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.