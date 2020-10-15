62.9 F
New York
Friday, October 16, 2020
type here...
Opinion

Alexco Resource Corp. (AMEX:AXU) is Waving the Bull Flag

By Sarah Mendoza
0
91

Must read

Opinion

Is Now the Time to Invest in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI)?

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) shares are trading at lower $11.99 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Opinion

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Gene Daniel - 0
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) shares are trading at higher $314.89 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Opinion

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) on the Path to Profitability

Gene Daniel - 0
IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) shares are trading at higher $0.96 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. To add more color...
Read more
Opinion

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Finding Zero Support

Sarah Mendoza - 0
K12 Inc. (LRN) shares are trading at lower $30.20 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. To add more color to...
Read more
Sarah Mendoza

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) shares are trading at higher $2.84 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $2.59.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $3.50 and the low is $0.72. Over the last 52 weeks, AXU is up 71.08% while the S&P 500 is up 16.41%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, AXU reported a profit of $17000.0. Alexco Resource Corp. also saw revenues decrease to $0.63 million. In addition, AXU has free cash flow of -$6.79 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$1.7 million which compares well with its peers.

AXU booked profit margins of -60.00%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -6.50%, and its Return on Assets is -5.80%. All told, it is clear that, AXU needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when AXU reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. AXU has a short ratio of 2.37 and outstanding shares of 136.81M.

Company Outlook

AXU has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.16 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.10. Alexco Resource Corp. AXU also noted assets of $109.81 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as AXU has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Alexco Resource Corp. AXU has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, AXU represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Alexco Resource Corp. AXU is now commanding a market cap of 347.50M and a float of 130.98M. AXU is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of AXU stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in AXU, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
95
Previous articleHTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why
Next articleKaryopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Finding Strong Support

Latest article

Opinion

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) is Holding Steady

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Athenex Inc. (ATNX) shares are trading at lower $12.53 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. To add more color to...
Read more
Investing

Investor Confidence is Falling for Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)

Robyn Ryan - 0
Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) shares are trading at lower $54.51 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
SunOpta Inc. (STKL) shares are trading at lower $7.78 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Sector News

The Rejuvenation of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

James Hudson - 0
Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) shares are trading at higher $7.95 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. To add more...
Read more
Opinion

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Recent Earnings Shows Major Promise

Gene Daniel - 0
Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) shares are trading at higher $104.98 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation