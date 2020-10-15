62.9 F
New York
Friday, October 16, 2020
type here...
Wall Street Daily

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

By Ramona Zimmerman
0
139

Must read

Wall Street Daily

The Forecast Just Changed on NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Tomas Scott - 0
NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) shares are trading at higher $4.34 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

Tomas Scott - 0
Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) shares are trading at lower $352.07 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) is Waving the Bull Flag

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN) shares are trading at higher $3.53. To add more color to this target, the company’s...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why

Tomas Scott - 0
Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR) shares are trading at lower $172.00 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current...
Read more
Ramona Zimmerman

SunOpta Inc. (STKL) shares are trading at lower $7.78 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $9.00.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $8.05 and the low is $1.30. Over the last 52 weeks, STKL is up 472.06% while the S&P 500 is up 16.41%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, STKL reported a profit of $39.69 million. SunOpta Inc. also saw revenues increase to $310.94 million. In addition, STKL has free cash flow of $21.36 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $18.94 million which compares well with its peers.

STKL booked profit margins of -1.70%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -16.50%, and its Return on Assets is -2.30%. All told, it is clear that, STKL needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when STKL reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. STKL has a short ratio of 0.60 and outstanding shares of 89.09M.

Company Outlook

STKL has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.3 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.25. SunOpta Inc. STKL also noted assets of $909.42 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as STKL has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, SunOpta Inc. STKL has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, STKL represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

SunOpta Inc. STKL is now commanding a market cap of 684.72M and a float of 85.78M. STKL is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of STKL stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in STKL, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
149
Previous articleRenewed Optimism is Surrounding The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)
Next articleInvestor Confidence is Falling for Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)

Latest article

Opinion

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) is Holding Steady

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Athenex Inc. (ATNX) shares are trading at lower $12.53 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. To add more color to...
Read more
Investing

Investor Confidence is Falling for Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)

Robyn Ryan - 0
Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) shares are trading at lower $54.51 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
SunOpta Inc. (STKL) shares are trading at lower $7.78 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Sector News

The Rejuvenation of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

James Hudson - 0
Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) shares are trading at higher $7.95 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. To add more...
Read more
Opinion

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Recent Earnings Shows Major Promise

Gene Daniel - 0
Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) shares are trading at higher $104.98 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation