53.4 F
New York
Friday, October 16, 2020
type here...
Investing

The Forecast Just Changed on Chico’s FAS Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

By Robyn Ryan
0
37

Must read

Investing

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why

Robyn Ryan - 0
Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) shares are trading at lower $38.91 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Investing

The Rejuvenation of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Tony Cross - 0
Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) shares are trading at higher $26.97 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Investing

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)

Robyn Ryan - 0
Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) shares are trading at higher $1.24 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. To add more...
Read more
Investing

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Robyn Ryan - 0
Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) shares are trading at higher $0.42 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. To add more color to...
Read more
Robyn Ryan

Chico’s FAS Inc. (CHS) shares are trading at higher $1.22 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $2.00.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $5.14 and the low is $0.91. Over the last 52 weeks, CHS is down -64.74% while the S&P 500 is up 16.45%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, CHS reported a profit of $44.77 million. Chico’s FAS Inc. also saw revenues increase to $306.17 million. In addition, CHS has free cash flow of -$98.37 million as of 07-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$65.34 million which compares well with its peers.

CHS booked profit margins of -14.90%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -55.60%, and its Return on Assets is -15.90%. All told, it is clear that, CHS needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when CHS reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. CHS has a short ratio of 5.04 and outstanding shares of 115.91M.

Company Outlook

CHS has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.95 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -2.05. Chico’s FAS Inc. CHS also noted assets of $1.37 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as CHS has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Chico’s FAS Inc. CHS has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, CHS represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Chico’s FAS Inc. CHS is now commanding a market cap of 130.03M and a float of 111.07M. CHS is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of CHS stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in CHS, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
38
Previous articleSelect Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why
Next articleT2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Finding Strong Support

Latest article

Opinion

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) is Holding Steady

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) shares are trading at higher $16.78 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the...
Read more
Investing

Investor Confidence is Falling for Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC)

Robyn Ryan - 0
Eros STX Global Corporation (ESGC) shares are trading at lower $2.33. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI) shares are trading at lower $1.19. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year...
Read more
Sector News

The Rejuvenation of Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

James Hudson - 0
Athersys Inc. (ATHX) shares are trading at lower $1.89 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy. To add more color to...
Read more
Opinion

Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Recent Earnings Shows Major Promise

Gene Daniel - 0
Rollins Inc. (ROL) shares are trading at higher $59.47 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation