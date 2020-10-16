The Rejuvenation of Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) shares are trading at lower $1.89 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $4.38 and the low is $1.13. Over the last 52 weeks, ATHX is up 40.00% while the S&P 500 is up 16.45%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, ATHX reported a profit of $18.42 million. Athersys Inc. also saw revenues increase to $84000.0. In addition, ATHX has free cash flow of -$25.4 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$18.11 million which compares well with its peers.

ATHX Return on Equity (ROE) is -167.70%, and its Return on Assets is -104.30%. All told, it is clear that, ATHX needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. ATHX has a short ratio of 11.26 and outstanding shares of 191.32M.

Company Outlook

ATHX has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.28 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.33. Athersys Inc. ATHX also noted assets of $86.44 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as ATHX has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Athersys Inc. ATHX has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, ATHX represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Athersys Inc. ATHX is now commanding a market cap of 373.10M and a float of 178.44M. ATHX is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in ATHX, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.