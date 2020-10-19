64.7 F
New York
Monday, October 19, 2020
type here...
Wall Street Daily

Is Now the Time to Invest in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)?

By Tomas Scott
0
73

Must read

Wall Street Daily

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) is Holding Steady

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) shares are trading at higher $43.02 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

The Forecast Just Changed on DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW)

Tomas Scott - 0
DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW) shares are trading at lower $2.19. To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

Tomas Scott - 0
CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) shares are trading at lower $0.16 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Sell. To add...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) is Waving the Bear Flag

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) shares are trading at lower $10.95 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the...
Read more
Tomas Scott

Kansas City Southern (KSU) shares are trading at lower $179.01 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $192.21.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $200.00 and the low is $92.86. Over the last 52 weeks, KSU is up 32.19% while the S&P 500 is up 16.04%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, KSU reported a profit of $180.4 million. Kansas City Southern also saw revenues increase to $547.9 million. In addition, KSU has free cash flow of $252.6 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $269.7 million which compares well with its peers.

KSU booked profit margins of 21.00%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 13.00%, and its Return on Assets is 5.80%. All told, it is clear that, KSU needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when KSU reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. KSU has a short ratio of 0.84 and outstanding shares of 93.88M.

Company Outlook

KSU has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.88 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 5.84. Kansas City Southern KSU also noted assets of $10.21 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as KSU has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Kansas City Southern KSU has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, KSU represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Kansas City Southern KSU is now commanding a market cap of 17.36B and a float of 93.72M. KSU is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of KSU stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in KSU, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
76
Previous articleGTT Communications Inc. (NYSE:GTT) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst
Next articleNorthwest Biotherapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Bullish Trend Worth a Closer Look

Latest article

Sector News

Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Bullish Trend Worth a Closer Look

Tony Cross - 0
Over the course of the past week, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBO) stock has gone on a remarkable rally and over the period,...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Is Now the Time to Invest in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)?

Tomas Scott - 0
Kansas City Southern (KSU) shares are trading at lower $179.01 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Sector News

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

Stephen - 0
So-Young International Inc. (SY) shares are trading at higher $12.94 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Opinion

Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) is Holding Steady

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) shares are trading at lower $81.70 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Investing

Investor Confidence is Falling for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Robyn Ryan - 0
ReneSola Ltd (SOL) shares are trading at lower $3.82 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation