Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) shares are trading at higher $55.53 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $66.97.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $93.70 and the low is $32.58. Over the last 52 weeks, BUD is down -40.31% while the S&P 500 is up 14.78%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, BUD reported a profit of $5.77 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV also saw revenues increase to $10.29 billion. In addition, BUD has free cash flow of -$461.0 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $2.3 billion which compares well with its peers.

FREE CONFIDENTIAL REPORT 3 Stocks Set To Soar By October 1st, 2020 SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

BUD booked profit margins of -1.50%. All told, it is clear that, BUD needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when BUD reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. BUD has a short ratio of 2.68 and outstanding shares of 2.00B.

Company Outlook

BUD has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.49 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD also noted assets of $225.45 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as BUD has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, BUD represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD is now commanding a market cap of 93.21B and a float of 506.01M. BUD is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of BUD stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in BUD, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.