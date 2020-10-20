63.7 F
Opinion

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Recent Earnings Shows Major Promise

By Gene Daniel
0
103

Gene Daniel

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) shares are trading at higher $0.57.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $2.43 and the low is $0.34. Over the last 52 weeks, LKCO is down -70.83% while the S&P 500 is up 14.78%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

Find out when LKCO reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. LKCO has a short ratio of 0.20 and outstanding shares of 201.79M.

Company Outlook

LKCO has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.29 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.16. Luokung Technology Corp. LKCO also noted assets of $123.82 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as LKCO has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Luokung Technology Corp. LKCO has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, LKCO represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Luokung Technology Corp. LKCO is now commanding a market cap of 117.29M and a float of 133.02M. LKCO is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of LKCO stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in LKCO, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


