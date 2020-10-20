63.7 F
Opinion

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) is Holding Steady

By Sarah Mendoza
Sarah Mendoza

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) shares are trading at lower $14.02 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $23.61.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $21.23 and the low is $8.62. Over the last 52 weeks, MFC is down -24.38% while the S&P 500 is up 14.78%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, MFC reported a profit of $600.29 million. Manulife Financial Corporation also saw revenues increase to $19.83 billion. In addition, MFC has free cash flow of $6.41 billion as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $11.98 billion which compares well with its peers.

MFC booked profit margins of 4.70%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 8.00%, and its Return on Assets is 0.50%. All told, it is clear that, MFC needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when MFC reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. MFC has a short ratio of 3.78 and outstanding shares of 1.94B.

Company Outlook

MFC has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.41 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 1.48. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as MFC has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Manulife Financial Corporation MFC has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, MFC represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Manulife Financial Corporation MFC is now commanding a market cap of 27.05B and a float of 1.94B. MFC is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of MFC stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in MFC, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Previous articleSplunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Opinion

