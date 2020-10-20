63.7 F
New York
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
type here...
Sector News

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

By Stephen
0
67

Must read

Sector News

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) on the Path to Ruin

Stephen - 0
Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) shares are trading at lower $53.97 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current...
Read more
Sector News

The Unprecedented Rise of United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Stephen - 0
United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) shares are trading at lower $19.37 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current...
Read more
Sector News

Investor Confidence is Falling for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

James Hudson - 0
Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI) shares are trading at lower $2.17, while the current analyst price target stands at $2.00. To add more color to...
Read more
Sector News

The Forecast Just Changed on Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

James Hudson - 0
Valvoline Inc. (VVV) shares are trading at lower $19.41 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Stephen

Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) shares are trading at lower $49.56 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $62.25.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $54.98 and the low is $25.00. Over the last 52 weeks, BERY is up 26.11% while the S&P 500 is up 14.78%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, BERY reported a profit of $638.0 million. Berry Global Group Inc. also saw revenues increase to $2.91 billion. In addition, BERY has free cash flow of $560.0 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $556.0 million which compares well with its peers.

BERY booked profit margins of 5.10%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 34.30%, and its Return on Assets is 3.50%. All told, it is clear that, BERY needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when BERY reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. BERY has a short ratio of 3.13 and outstanding shares of 132.50M.

Company Outlook

BERY has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.67 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 4.39. Berry Global Group Inc. BERY also noted assets of $16.73 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as BERY has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Berry Global Group Inc. BERY has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, BERY represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Berry Global Group Inc. BERY is now commanding a market cap of 6.57B and a float of 129.85M. BERY is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of BERY stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in BERY, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
70
Previous articleAssociated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stock is Plummeting, Here is Why
Next articleUrban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ:MYT) Finding Strong Support

Latest article

Wall Street Daily

Is Now the Time to Invest in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)?

Tomas Scott - 0
SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) shares are trading at lower $7.19 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Sector News

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

Stephen - 0
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) shares are trading at higher $55.53 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Opinion

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) is Holding Steady

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) shares are trading at lower $14.02 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Investing

Investor Confidence is Falling for Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Robyn Ryan - 0
Paychex Inc. (PAYX) shares are trading at lower $81.93 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Splunk Inc. (SPLK) shares are trading at higher $207.21 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation