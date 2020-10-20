63.7 F
New York
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
type here...
Wall Street Daily

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

By Ramona Zimmerman
0
218

Must read

Wall Street Daily

The Forecast Just Changed on Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Tomas Scott - 0
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) shares are trading at lower $0.76 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold. To add more color...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) is Holding Steady

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) shares are trading at lower $10.79 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy. To add more color...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

Tomas Scott - 0
Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) shares are trading at lower $8.99 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) is Waving the Bear Flag

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) shares are trading at lower $54.72 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Ramona Zimmerman

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) shares are trading at higher $207.21 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $228.85.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $225.89 and the low is $93.92. Over the last 52 weeks, SPLK is up 86.76% while the S&P 500 is up 14.78%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, SPLK reported a profit of $359.61 million. Splunk Inc. also saw revenues increase to $491.66 million. In addition, SPLK has free cash flow of -$156.98 million as of 07-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$158.96 million which compares well with its peers.

SPLK booked profit margins of -27.60%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -35.40%, and its Return on Assets is -12.10%. All told, it is clear that, SPLK needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when SPLK reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. SPLK has a short ratio of 4.92 and outstanding shares of 160.39M.

Company Outlook

SPLK has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.85 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -4.11. Splunk Inc. SPLK also noted assets of $5.65 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as SPLK has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Splunk Inc. SPLK has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, SPLK represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Splunk Inc. SPLK is now commanding a market cap of 32.93B and a float of 159.13M. SPLK is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of SPLK stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in SPLK, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
262
Previous articleRenewed Optimism is Surrounding Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE:BERY)
Next articleInvestor Confidence is Falling for Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Latest article

Wall Street Daily

Is Now the Time to Invest in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)?

Tomas Scott - 0
SITE Centers Corp. (SITC) shares are trading at lower $7.19 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Sector News

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

Stephen - 0
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) shares are trading at higher $55.53 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Opinion

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) is Holding Steady

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) shares are trading at lower $14.02 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Investing

Investor Confidence is Falling for Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Robyn Ryan - 0
Paychex Inc. (PAYX) shares are trading at lower $81.93 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Splunk Inc. (SPLK) shares are trading at higher $207.21 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation