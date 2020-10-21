69.8 F
Sector News

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)

By Stephen
0
44

Stephen

Trine Acquisition Corp. (TRNE) shares are trading at higher $11.12.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $12.99 and the low is $9.40. Over the last 52 weeks, TRNE is up 12.78% while the S&P 500 is up 14.46%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. TRNE has a short ratio of 0.49 and outstanding shares of 30.02M.

Company Outlook

TRNE has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.45 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.21. Trine Acquisition Corp. TRNE also noted assets of $305.8 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as TRNE has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Trine Acquisition Corp. TRNE has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, TRNE represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Trine Acquisition Corp. TRNE is now commanding a market cap of 333.77M and a float of 1.09M. TRNE is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of TRNE stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in TRNE, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


