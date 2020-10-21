69.8 F
New York
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
type here...
Investing

The Unprecedented Rise of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

By Tony Cross
0
41

Must read

Investing

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

Robyn Ryan - 0
PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) shares are trading at higher $139.71 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Investing

The Rejuvenation of Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Tony Cross - 0
Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) shares are trading at higher $35.27 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Investing

Renewed Optimism is Surrounding Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Robyn Ryan - 0
Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) shares are trading at higher $64.46 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current...
Read more
Investing

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Robyn Ryan - 0
ING Groep N.V. (ING) shares are trading at higher $7.56 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst...
Read more
Tony Cross

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) shares are trading at higher $173.50 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $184.56.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $171.88 and the low is $81.79. Over the last 52 weeks, IQV is up 21.21% while the S&P 500 is up 14.46%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, IQV reported a profit of $817.0 million. IQVIA Holdings Inc. also saw revenues increase to $2.52 billion. In addition, IQV has free cash flow of $352.0 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $375.0 million which compares well with its peers.

IQV booked profit margins of 1.20%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 2.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.60%. All told, it is clear that, IQV needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when IQV reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. IQV has a short ratio of 2.44 and outstanding shares of 190.90M.

Company Outlook

IQV has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.02 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.67. IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV also noted assets of $23.18 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as IQV has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, IQV represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV is now commanding a market cap of 32.67B and a float of 189.16M. IQV is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of IQV stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in IQV, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Post Views:
40
Previous articleRenewed Optimism is Surrounding Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE)
Next articleInvestor Confidence is Falling for DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Latest article

Wall Street Daily

Is Now the Time to Invest in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)?

Tomas Scott - 0
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) shares are trading at higher $5.21 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current...
Read more
Sector News

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

Stephen - 0
Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) shares are trading at higher $2.68 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Opinion

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) is Holding Steady

Sarah Mendoza - 0
Costamare Inc. (CMRE) shares are trading at higher $7.38 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Strong Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Investing

Investor Confidence is Falling for DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Robyn Ryan - 0
DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) shares are trading at lower $227.80 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price...
Read more
Wall Street Daily

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Ramona Zimmerman - 0
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) shares are trading at lower $0.44 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Hold. To add more color...
Read more

© oracledispatch.com. All rights reserved.

Popular Content

Navigation