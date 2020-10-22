65 F
Sector News

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) Stock is Soaring, Here is Why

By Stephen
0
174

Stephen

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) shares are trading at higher $0.85 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $1.07 and the low is $0.23. Over the last 52 weeks, GPL is up 48.06% while the S&P 500 is up 14.62%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, GPL reported a profit of $23.86 million. Great Panther Mining Limited also saw revenues increase to $67.03 million. In addition, GPL has free cash flow of $6.9 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $29.0 million which compares well with its peers.

GPL booked profit margins of -43.00%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -108.80%, and its Return on Assets is -40.40%. All told, it is clear that, GPL needs to be on your watchlist.

GPL has a short ratio of 0.84 and outstanding shares of 353.08M.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. GPL has a short ratio of 0.84 and outstanding shares of 353.08M.

Company Outlook

GPL has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.6 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -0.35. Great Panther Mining Limited GPL also noted assets of $253.44 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as GPL has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Great Panther Mining Limited GPL has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, GPL represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Great Panther Mining Limited GPL is now commanding a market cap of 305.84M and a float of 350.67M. GPL is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in GPL, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


