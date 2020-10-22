63.6 F
Opinion

The Forecast Just Changed on Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX:BRN)

By Stephen
0
18

Stephen

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) shares are trading at higher $1.03.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $2.68 and the low is $0.30. Over the last 52 weeks, BRN is up 145.24% while the S&P 500 is up 14.62%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, BRN reported a profit of $1.04 million. Barnwell Industries Inc. also saw revenues increase to $3.98 million. In addition, BRN has free cash flow of -$2.35 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$0.94 million which compares well with its peers.

BRN booked profit margins of -58.80%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -743.20%, and its Return on Assets is -50.80%. All told, it is clear that, BRN needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when BRN reaches critical levels.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. BRN has a short ratio of 0.19 and outstanding shares of 8.28M.

Company Outlook

BRN has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.21 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.17. Barnwell Industries Inc. BRN also noted assets of $15.98 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as BRN has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Barnwell Industries Inc. BRN has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, BRN represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Barnwell Industries Inc. BRN is now commanding a market cap of 8.67M and a float of 3.79M. BRN is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of BRN stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in BRN, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


