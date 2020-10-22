65 F
The Unprecedented Rise of Ittella International LLC (NASDAQ:TTCF)

By Tony Cross
Tony Cross

Ittella International LLC (TTCF) shares are trading at lower $20.46.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $28.64 and the low is $9.76. Over the last 52 weeks, TTCF is up 103.38% while the S&P 500 is up 14.62%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

Find out when TTCF reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. TTCF has a short ratio of 0.40 and outstanding shares of 6.93M.

Company Outlook

TTCF has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 2.47 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as TTCF has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Ittella International LLC TTCF has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, TTCF represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

All told, Ittella International LLC TTCF has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, TTCF represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Disclosure: we hold no position in TTCF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


