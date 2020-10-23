Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) Recent Earnings Shows Major Concern

Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) shares are trading at lower $27.01 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $45.50.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $54.50 and the low is $4.00. Over the last 52 weeks, PLL is up 315.54% while the S&P 500 is up 14.92%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

Find out when PLL reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

FREE CONFIDENTIAL REPORT 3 Stocks Set To Soar By October 1st, 2020 SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. PLL has a short ratio of 0.19 and outstanding shares of 11.55M.

Company Outlook

PLL has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.07 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -1.00. Piedmont Lithium Limited PLL also noted assets of $16.61 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as PLL has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Piedmont Lithium Limited PLL has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, PLL represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Piedmont Lithium Limited PLL is now commanding a market cap of 312.05M and a float of 10.02M. PLL is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of PLL stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in PLL, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.