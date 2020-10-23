Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) on the Path to Profitability

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) shares are trading at higher $21.09 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $24.86.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $24.41 and the low is $7.17. Over the last 52 weeks, RVLV is down -1.49% while the S&P 500 is up 14.92%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, RVLV reported a profit of $72.07 million. Revolve Group Inc. also saw revenues increase to $142.78 million. In addition, RVLV has free cash flow of $60.51 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $20.01 million which compares well with its peers.

RVLV booked profit margins of 6.20%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 27.00%, and its Return on Assets is 14.80%. All told, it is clear that, RVLV needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. RVLV has a short ratio of 4.96 and outstanding shares of 69.42M.

Company Outlook

RVLV has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.6 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.51. Revolve Group Inc. RVLV also noted assets of $272.23 million at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as RVLV has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Revolve Group Inc. RVLV has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, RVLV represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Revolve Group Inc. RVLV is now commanding a market cap of 1.49B and a float of 15.72M. RVLV is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in RVLV, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.