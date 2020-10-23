The Unprecedented Rise of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (EFX) shares are trading at lower $155.90 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $190.72.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $181.76 and the low is $103.01. Over the last 52 weeks, EFX is up 11.86% while the S&P 500 is up 14.92%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, EFX reported a profit of $573.5 million. Equifax Inc. also saw revenues increase to $982.8 million. In addition, EFX has free cash flow of $89.2 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $264.6 million which compares well with its peers.

FREE CONFIDENTIAL REPORT 3 Stocks Set To Soar By October 1st, 2020 SUBSCRIBE! You have Successfully Subscribed!

EFX booked profit margins of 8.00%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 11.70%, and its Return on Assets is 3.80%. All told, it is clear that, EFX needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when EFX reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. EFX has a short ratio of 3.22 and outstanding shares of 121.40M.

Company Outlook

EFX has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.51 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 2.44. Equifax Inc. EFX also noted assets of $8.83 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as EFX has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Equifax Inc. EFX has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, EFX represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Equifax Inc. EFX is now commanding a market cap of 18.82B and a float of 121.00M. EFX is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of EFX stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in EFX, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.