Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) is Gaining Momentum on Earnings Catalyst

Bank OZK (OZK) shares are trading at higher $25.00 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $27.90.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $31.76 and the low is $14.20. Over the last 52 weeks, OZK is down -13.79% while the S&P 500 is up 15.12%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, OZK reported a profit of $216.59 million. Bank OZK also saw revenues increase to $267.13 million. In addition, OZK has free cash flow of $222.7 million as of 06-2020.

OZK booked profit margins of 24.00%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 6.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. All told, it is clear that, OZK needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. OZK has a short ratio of 12.50 and outstanding shares of 129.35M.

Company Outlook

OZK has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 0.92 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 2.07. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as OZK has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Bank OZK OZK has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, OZK represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Bank OZK OZK is now commanding a market cap of 3.31B and a float of 119.09M. OZK is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in OZK, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.