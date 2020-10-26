54.2 F
Investing

Is Now the Time to Invest in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)?

By Ramona Zimmerman
Ramona Zimmerman

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) shares are trading at lower $110.57 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $137.40.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $143.87 and the low is $92.14. Over the last 52 weeks, IFF is down -7.64% while the S&P 500 is up 15.12%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, IFF reported a profit of $481.84 million. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. also saw revenues increase to $1.2 billion. In addition, IFF has free cash flow of $128.36 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $199.02 million which compares well with its peers.

IFF booked profit margins of 8.30%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 7.00%, and its Return on Assets is 3.30%. All told, it is clear that, IFF needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. IFF has a short ratio of 15.67 and outstanding shares of 112.18M.

Company Outlook

IFF has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.16 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 3.72. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF also noted assets of $12.99 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as IFF has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, IFF represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF is now commanding a market cap of 11.80B and a float of 106.61M. IFF is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of IFF stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in IFF, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


