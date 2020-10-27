55.4 F
Sector News

Is Now the Time to Invest in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)?

By Tomas Scott
Tomas Scott

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) shares are trading at lower $119.26 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $128.39.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $123.00 and the low is $44.74. Over the last 52 weeks, MTCH is up 61.29% while the S&P 500 is up 12.53%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, MTCH reported a profit of $406.6 million. Match Group Inc. also saw revenues increase to $555.45 million. In addition, MTCH has free cash flow of $257.76 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$67.41 million which compares well with its peers.

MTCH booked profit margins of 6.40%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is 31.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.50%. All told, it is clear that, MTCH needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. MTCH has a short ratio of 4.40 and outstanding shares of 183.48M.

Company Outlook

MTCH has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 1.66 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 2.17. Match Group Inc. MTCH also noted assets of $2.33 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as MTCH has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Match Group Inc. MTCH has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, MTCH represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Match Group Inc. MTCH is now commanding a market cap of 30.09B and a float of 73.46M. MTCH is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of MTCH stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in MTCH, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


