Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) is Holding Steady

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) shares are trading at lower $2.75 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $5.02.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $17.81 and the low is $1.52. Over the last 52 weeks, OIS is down -80.92% while the S&P 500 is up 11.51%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, OIS reported a profit of $18.16 million. Oil States International Inc. also saw revenues increase to $146.25 million. In addition, OIS has free cash flow of $35.22 million as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at -$6.3 million which compares well with its peers.

OIS booked profit margins of -73.40%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -60.80%, and its Return on Assets is -41.00%. All told, it is clear that, OIS needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. OIS has a short ratio of 2.91 and outstanding shares of 59.84M.

Company Outlook

OIS has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -10.69. Oil States International Inc. OIS also noted assets of $1.25 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as OIS has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Oil States International Inc. OIS has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, OIS represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Oil States International Inc. OIS is now commanding a market cap of 165.55M and a float of 59.62M. OIS is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line.

Disclosure: we hold no position in OIS, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.