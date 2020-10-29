47.9 F
Opinion

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Rebounds Ahead of Phase 1/2 Trial Data

By Tony Cross
Tony Cross

In recent times, Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has emerged as one of the better-performing stocks from the biotech sector. Earlier this year, the company announced significantly positive news with regards to NanoFlu, its flu vaccine product.

Investors are also awaiting data from the company’s Phase 1/2 trial, which is expected to be presented during the CDC ACIP meeting on October 30th

Coronavirus Play

However, it is as a ‘coronavirus play’ that the company has managed to really emerge as a winner as far as the stock price goes. Hence, it could be a good idea for investors to ponder if the Novavax stock can be a long term play or not.

In this regard, it is important to note that the company’s experimental COVID 19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 is far from a sure thing yet. Many of the biggest pharmaceutical companies have paused their late-stage testing due to complications. Hence, it remains to be seen if Novavax’s vaccine manages to get emergency use authorization from the FDA.

On the other hand, NanoFlu is yet to get approval from the regulators. Hence, there is a significant degree of uncertainty with regard to Novavax’s two projects that have contributed to the rally this year.

Additionally, even if the two products are approved by the FDA, there is the possibility of similar vaccines from other companies proving to be more effective.

However, there is a certain degree of optimism about both products among experts. Additionally, if that happens, then the company could see revenue jump over the next five years. If it all pans out in that fashion, the Novavax could eventually be worth significantly more in half a decade and is worth keeping on the radar.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Rebounds Ahead of Phase 1/2 Trial Data

Tony Cross
