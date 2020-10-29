47.9 F
Investing

The Unprecedented Rise of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

By Tony Cross
0
88

Tony Cross

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares are trading at higher $73.05 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $49.15.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $76.50 and the low is $31.79 while the S&P 500 is up 7.73%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

BEKE booked profit margins of 0.00%. All told, it is clear that, BEKE needs to be on your watchlist.

Find out when BEKE reaches critical levels. Subscribe to OracleDispatch.com Right Now by entering your Email in the box below.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. BEKE has a short ratio of 2.14 and outstanding shares of 1.22B.

Company Outlook

BEKE has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at 0.00. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as BEKE has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, KE Holdings Inc. BEKE has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, BEKE represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

KE Holdings Inc. BEKE is now commanding a market cap of 89.15B and a float of 123.16M. BEKE is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of BEKE stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in BEKE, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


Previous articleRenewed Optimism is Surrounding Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)
Next articleInvestor Confidence is Falling for YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)

