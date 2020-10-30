38.2 F
Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Finding Strong Support

By Tony Cross
Tony Cross

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) shares are trading at higher $28.83 and the avg recommendation for the stock is Moderate Buy, while the current analyst price target stands at $46.14.

To add more color to this target, the company’s high over the last year is $69.65 and the low is $15.26. Over the last 52 weeks, MPC is down -56.44% while the S&P 500 is up 8.50%. The catalyst for this interesting swing was the company’s recent earnings report.

A Notable Earnings Report

In the last quarter, MPC reported a profit of $981.0 million. Marathon Petroleum Corporation also saw revenues increase to $15.02 billion. In addition, MPC has free cash flow of -$2.14 billion as of 06-2020. The company’s EBITDA came in at $1.93 billion which compares well with its peers.

MPC booked profit margins of -7.60%, its Return on Equity (ROE) is -26.70%, and its Return on Assets is -8.40%. All told, it is clear that, MPC needs to be on your watchlist.

Of course, we must look beyond the financials and question how well those numbers represent the sustainable earnings power of the business. Investors need to know how sustainable this current run. MPC has a short ratio of 3.34 and outstanding shares of 650.00M.

Company Outlook

MPC has seen increased volume after this news and investors are putting their support behind the value proposition. Furthermore, 10-day volume stands at 6.52 million and more growth is possible in the weeks ahead. Traders will also note the company’s earnings per share came in at -11.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC also noted assets of $82.14 billion at the end of the last quarter. Investors should also keep an eye on sector updates as MPC has historically followed its peers on positive news.

All told, Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC has strung together solid data and demonstrated underlying fundamentals. At its current valuation, MPC represents an interesting risk/reward case. Traders should stay tuned to see if this recent report will push the stock to test recent resistance levels.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC is now commanding a market cap of 18.52B and a float of 647.02M. MPC is increasing its credibility in this sector and that could lead to more upside down the line. Sign-up for continuing coverage on shares of MPC stock, as well as other hot stock picks, get our free newsletter today and get our next breakout pick!

Disclosure: we hold no position in MPC, either long or short, and we have not been compensated for this article.


